SSC GD 2026 notification for 25487 vacancies OUT: Check important dates, eligibility, direct link to apply

SSC GD notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD 2026 notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 25487 General Duty (GD) Constable (Male and Female) for various forces, including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB. Interested candidates can check the official notification at the SSC official website -- www.ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Recruitment 2026

The commission conducts the SSC GD constable exam every year to recruit candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in the following forces:

Paramilitary Forces for Recruitment of Constables (General Duty)

Border Security Force (BSF) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Secretariat Security Force (SSF) Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Forces for Recruitment of Rifleman (General Duty)- Assam Rifles

SSC GD Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Dates for submission of Online Application Form - 01.12.2025 to 31.12.2025 Last date and time for receipt of Online Application Form - 31.12.2025 (23:00) Last date and time for making Online Fee Payment - 01.01.2026 (23:00) Dates of 'Window for Online Application Form Correction' including online payment of correction charges - 08.01.2026 to 10.01.2026 (23:00) Tentative Schedule of Computer Based Examination - Feb- April, 2026

SSC GD Constable 2026 Exam Process

The eligible candidates who will be applying have to go through a selection process, including a written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, and Medical Test.