SSC GD 2026 notification for 25487 vacancies OUT: Check important dates, eligibility, direct link to apply

Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC GD constable exam every year to recruit candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in various forces.
SSC GD notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD 2026 notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 25487 General Duty (GD) Constable (Male and Female) for various forces, including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB. Interested candidates can check the official notification at the SSC official website -- www.ssc.gov.in.
The commission conducts the SSC GD constable exam every year to recruit candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in the following forces:
Paramilitary Forces for Recruitment of Constables (General Duty)
Forces for Recruitment of Rifleman (General Duty)- Assam Rifles
Direct link to apply for SSC GD constable post HERE
The eligible candidates who will be applying have to go through a selection process, including a written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, and Medical Test.