SSC releases revised exam calendar: Details here

Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022. All the tentative dates for various SSC exams conducted have been released in the calendar including CGL, MTS, CHSL and others. The SSC revised calendar can be checked at the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

According to the revised exam calendar, examinations for Constable, Head Constable, and JHT will be held in October 2022

SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted in November 2022

CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

MTS exam will be conducted from January- February 2023, the CGL exam will be conducted from February- March 2023, Constable in March- April 2023, MTS and Constable exam in April-May 2023.

The calendar also has dates when the respective notifications of various exams will release along with the last date of application for the exam. Candidates who will appear for the examinations to be conducted by SSC can check the exam dates and other details in the calendar.

Read: PPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration to fill 119 vacancies will close today, check details