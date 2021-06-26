SSC Exams 2021: Commission postpones MTS, SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs exams, check official notice here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed SSC recruitment exams 2021 on June 25, 2021. A commission has also issued an official notification in this regard. Accordingly, the recruitment exam of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Exam paper-I 2020 and Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam (Paper-II) 2020 have been postponed by the Commission until further orders.

Candidates who have applied for these two exams can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

“Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course. Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates,” the official notification reads.

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020 were scheduled to be conducted between July 1 – July 20, 2021, and Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020 on July 12, 2021.

SSC has already postponed the Paper 2 exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 26 and then on May 8, 2021. However, it was again postponed due to the assembly elections being held in some states and union territories. After this, the examination which was scheduled for July 12 has been postponed again. As per the exam pattern, candidates had to answer 200 multiple-choice questions within two hours.

Soon the new dates for the exam will be announced on the official website.