FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside

Ahead of Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, Yash's old statement about Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani goes viral: 'I didn't like...'

Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend drops massive hint

Can Trump send US military to capture Canada? Experts upset over Greenland acquisition plans

Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 1.65 lakh crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...

Sonam Wangchuk's case: 'Complete ground' for detention not provided, speech illegally suppressed, argues wife in SC

'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India

Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend drops massive hint

Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside

Every year, SSC releases more than 80000 vacancies for 10th-pass, 12th-pass, and graduation-level candidates.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 08:48 PM IST

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SSC Calendar 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar of upcoming exams for 2026-27. Candidates can access the SSC Calendar 2026-27 on the official SSC website. According to the calendar, the SSC CGL exam is to be held in May-June. SSC calendar 2026 mentions details of CGL, MTS, CPO, GD, CHSL and other exams. Every year, SSC releases more than 80000 vacancies for 10th-pass, 12th-pass, and graduation-level candidates.

G JYv Ujb0AAMDAI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return
Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against NZ
SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside
SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside
Ahead of Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, Yash's old statement about Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani goes viral: 'I didn't like...'
Ahead of Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, Yash's old statement about Ranveer Singh's
Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend drops massive hint
Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend
Can Trump send US military to capture Canada? Experts upset over Greenland acquisition plans
Can Trump send US military to capture Canada?Experts upset over Greenland plans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement