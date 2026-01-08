SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside

Every year, SSC releases more than 80000 vacancies for 10th-pass, 12th-pass, and graduation-level candidates.

SSC Calendar 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar of upcoming exams for 2026-27. Candidates can access the SSC Calendar 2026-27 on the official SSC website. According to the calendar, the SSC CGL exam is to be held in May-June. SSC calendar 2026 mentions details of CGL, MTS, CPO, GD, CHSL and other exams. Every year, SSC releases more than 80000 vacancies for 10th-pass, 12th-pass, and graduation-level candidates.