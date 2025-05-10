Candidates can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2025 through the official website – ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative timetable for the upcoming SSC exams for the year 2025-26. Candidates can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2025 through the official website – ssc.gov.in. The SSC has released the tentative schedule consisting of the application window and exam dates for various examinations, including SSC CGL 2025, SSC CHSL, Delhi Police SI Recruitment, and SSC JEE 2025.