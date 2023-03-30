Search icon
SSC Exam 2023: Staff Selection Commission releases dates for CHSL, CGL and other exams at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC Exam 2023: The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be held on May 2, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule of various exams conducted by the SSC. Candidates can check the SSC exam 2023 dates at ssc.nic.in. 

According to the SSC Exam calendar, the exams are scheduled to be conducted in May, June and July 2023. The Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination, 2022 will be held from May 2 to May 19 and again from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be on May 2, 2023.

“The Commission has decided to conduct following examinations in May, June & July 2023 as per the given schedule,” SSC in an official notification said.

SSC Exam 2023: Datesheet 

  • Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Exam 2022: 02.05.2023 to 19.05.2023 & 13.06.2023 to 20.06.2023
  • Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2022 (Tier-II): 02.05.2023
  • Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (TierII): 26.06.2023
  • Selection Post Exam Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023: 27.06.2023 to 30.06.2023
  • Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 (Tier-I): 14.07.2023 to 27.07.2023

SSC Exam Schedule 2023 – Direct Link

