SSC Exam 2022: Tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in for SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, other exams - Check schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative annual calendar of examinations for the year 2021-2022. The exam includes CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C &D, GD constable and other exams for the year 2021-2022. Candidates can go through the exam datesheet available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

As per the calendar, two SSC recruitment exams -- combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2021 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2021 will have their preliminary exams in April and May 2022 respectively.

SSC CGL-2021 application process will begin from December 23, 2021, CHSL-2021 will start from February 1, 2022. The dates of both the exams, however, have not been released.

The multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination-2021 (tier-I) will be conducted in June 2022 while Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2021 (Paper-I) will be in December 2022.

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be conducted in June, 2023. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2021 (Paper-I) will be conducted in March 2023.

Direct link to check detailed SSC tentative calendar 2021-22: ssc.nic.in/Calendar_Exam