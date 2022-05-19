SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 835 Head Constable posts at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

SSC is inviting applications for 835 Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. The last date to apply is June 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ssc.nic.in.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Head Constable (Ministerial)

No. Of Vacancy: 835

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level -4

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a 12th (Senior Secondary) Exam Passed by a recognised board and Typing Speed in English 30 wpm OR Hindi 25 wpm.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for UR/EWS

18 to 28 years for OBC

18 to 30 years for SC/ST

18 to 35 years for PWD

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

For Gen/ OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/PwD/ESM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SSC‘s Official website ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2022

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 17, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 16, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: June 17, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Offline: June 20, 2022

Date for Correction of Online Application: June 21 to 26, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: September 2022

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Objective Test, Physical Test, Typing Test and Computer (Formatting) Test.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC