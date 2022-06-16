SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 835 Head Constable posts at ssc.nic.in

File photo

SSC to conclude the recruitment process for 835 Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. The last date to apply is June 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Delhi Police Head Constable Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Head Constable (Ministerial)

No. of Vacancy: Male: 559 posts, Female: 276 posts

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level -4

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th (Senior Secondary) Exam Passed from recognized Board and Typing Speed in English 30 wpm OR Hindi 25 wpm.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for UR/EWS, 18 to 28 years for OBC, 18 to 30 years for SC/ST, 18 to 35 years for PWD,

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

For Gen/ OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/PwD/ESM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SSC‘s Official website ssc.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: May 17, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 16, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: June 17, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Offline: June 20, 2022

Date for Correction of Online Application: June 21 to 26, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: September 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Objective Test, Physical Test, Typing Test and Computer (Formatting) Test.