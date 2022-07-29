SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1411 Constable driver posts, know how to apply

File photo

SSC is inviting applications for 1411 Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police posts. The last date to apply is today (July 29, 2022). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Constable (Driver) Male

No. of Vacancy: 1411

Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level -3

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed or equivalent from a recognised Board. Should be able to drive heavy vehicles with confidence. Valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles. Possess knowledge of maintenance of vehicles.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

For Gen/ OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/ESM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SSC‘s Official website ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates for SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment 2022

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 08, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: July 29, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee Online: July 30, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Offline: July 30, 2022

Last Date for Correction of Online Application: August 02, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: October 21, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Objective Test, Physical Test & Trade Test.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC