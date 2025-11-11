SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam BIG update: SSC announces Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Paper I exam dates at ssc.gov.in, download official notice here

SSC JE, SI EXAM DATES: Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Staff Selection Commission has announced the JE and SI in Delhi Police exam dates. The exam dates are for SSC Paper I. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be conducted from December 3 to December 6, 2025 and the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be conducted from December 9 to December 12, 2025, as per the notice.

SSC JE paper 1 exam will be conducted in CBT mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.

SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam: How to download exam dates notice

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, Click on SSC exam notice for JE, SI link available.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam dates notice