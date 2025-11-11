SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam BIG update: SSC announces Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Paper I exam dates at ssc.gov.in, download official notice here

THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...
EDUCATION
SSC JE, SI EXAM DATES: Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Staff Selection Commission has announced the JE and SI in Delhi Police exam dates. The exam dates are for SSC Paper I. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be conducted from December 3 to December 6, 2025 and the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be conducted from December 9 to December 12, 2025, as per the notice.
SSC JE paper 1 exam will be conducted in CBT mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.
SSC Delhi Police Paper I Exam dates notice