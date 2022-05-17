SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to release today on ssc.nic.in, check important dates

File Photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the notification for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 on May 17, 2022 (today). According to the SSC Exam Calendar, interested and eligible candidates will be able to see the Head Constable Sarkari Naukri (Ministerial) notice on the official website - www.ssc.nic.in.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 registrations are also expected to begin today. The application window is expected to open as soon as the notification is released on the website.

As per the SSC Exam Calendar, the registrations for the Delhi Police Head Constable exam can be done online till June 16, 2022. The candidates will be selected based on a Computer Based Exam (CBE). The exam date for Delhi Police Head Constable Sarkari Naukri recruitment has not been announced yet. The exam is likely to be held in September 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Notification: May 17, 2022

Registrations to begin on May 17, 2022

The last date to apply June 16, 2022.

CBE Exam: Expected in September 2022

Application Correction Window: To be announced later

It is important to note that SSC is expected to announce various vacancies for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022. Other important details related to the recruitment drive will be announced once the notification is out.