EDUCATION

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 answer key released; get direct link to check here

Candidates can download their response sheets using their registration number and password to calculate their estimated score.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2025-26 on its official website -- ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026, can download their response sheets using their registration number and password to calculate their estimated score. They can raise their objections till January 16. SSC has conducted the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025-26 to recruit eligible candidates for 7500 vacancies of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police.

Steps to download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website --  ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Answer Key’ button.
  3. Look for the notification titled "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025."
  4. Enter details such as registration number and password
  5. The Delhi Police response sheet, along with the official correct answers, will appear on the screen.
  6. Save the PDF for future reference and score calculation.

Get a direct link here.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
