SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 answer key released; get direct link to check here

EDUCATION
Delhi Police Constable Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2025-26 on its official website -- ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026, can download their response sheets using their registration number and password to calculate their estimated score. They can raise their objections till January 16. SSC has conducted the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025-26 to recruit eligible candidates for 7500 vacancies of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police.
