SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Registration for 4,300 SI posts open at ssc.nic.in: Important details here

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 registration process has started for 4,300 SI posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination for recruitment of candidates in 4,300 sub-inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to appear for the exam from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. 

The application window will remain open for SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 till August 30. The SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 exam is scheduled for November. 

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228
  • Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: Important details 

Candidates applying for the SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 should be of 20 to 25 years as of January 1 (i.e. candidates born not before January 2, 1997, and not after January 1, 2002). Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories.

Candidates applying for the job will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

