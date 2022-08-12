Search icon
SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 4300 posts at ssc.nic.in, check salary, eligibility

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

File photo
SSC is inviting applications for 4300 Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police and CAPF) posts. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.
 
SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs
No. of Vacancy: 3960
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6
 
Post: Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police
No. of Vacancy: 228 Male and 112 Female
 
SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognised university.
Age limit: 20 to 25 years
 
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR SBI Challan.
For Gen/ OBC/EWS: Rs 100/-
For SC/ ST/Women/Ex-S: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.
 
Important Dates for SSC CPO SI Exam 2022
Starting date for online application submission: August 10, 2022
Last date for online application submission:  August 30, 2022
Last date for payment of the fee through online: August 31, 2022
Last date for payment of fee through challan: August 31, 2022
Last date for correction of online application: September 01, 2022
Date of computer-based examination (Paper-I): November 2022
Date of Exam Paper II: Notify Soon
 
SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Examination and Physical Test.
 
DNA Originals
More
