SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 4300 posts at ssc.nic.in, check salary, eligibility

SSC is inviting applications for 4300 Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police and CAPF) posts. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs

No. of Vacancy: 3960

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Post: Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police

No. of Vacancy: 228 Male and 112 Female

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Age limit: 20 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR SBI Challan.

For Gen/ OBC/EWS: Rs 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates for SSC CPO SI Exam 2022

Starting date for online application submission: August 10, 2022

Last date for online application submission: August 30, 2022

Last date for payment of the fee through online: August 31, 2022

Last date for payment of fee through challan: August 31, 2022

Last date for correction of online application: September 01, 2022

Date of computer-based examination (Paper-I): November 2022

Date of Exam Paper II: Notify Soon

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Examination and Physical Test.