SSC CPO 2020 Paper 1 Result to be declared today

The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the results for SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I on February 26 (Friday). The category-wise cut off marks will also be released. SSC CPO result 2020 will be available online on the official website in PDF form that will contain the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The marks of candidates will be released a few days after the declaration of the result. Candidates can access their marks by logging with registration number or roll number and password.

Steps to check SSC CPO result 2020 for Paper-I:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSCStep 2: Go to the ‘Result’ tab on the home pageStep 3: Click the tab ‘CAPF’Step 4: Click the result linkStep 5: The PDF of the result will openStep 6: Key in your roll numberStep 7: Download the result PDF

To check SSC CPO 2020 cutoff, click the 'Write-Up' link

The Paper-I exam of SSC CPO 2020 was conducted from November 23 to 26, 2020. The exam comprised four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The test paper comprised 200 questions and the total marks were 200.

The Paper-II exam of SSC CPO is scheduled to be conducted on July 12. SSC CPO admit card for Paper-II is expected to be released in June for the qualified candidates of Paper-I. Paper-II comprises objective type questions from English Language and Comprehension. There will be 200 questions in the paper. Candidates need to complete the paper within two hours.