SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: Commission releases the list of withheld candidates

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Exam 2020. The commission has released the list of withheld candidates has been released and is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission declared the final result of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 on December 15, 2021, wherein 5,690 candidates were finally selected. The final result of 625 candidates was kept withheld for further scrutiny by the Commission owing to suspected use of unfair means.

After due scrutiny of these 625 withheld cases, the candidature of 135 candidates has been provisionally cleared. Out of the said 135 candidates, 125 belong to Select List and the remaining 10 candidates belong to the Reserve Panel.

The candidature of 490 candidates is still under suspicion and hence the matter has been referred to Delhi Police for further investigation.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: Steps to check

- Go to the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

- On the home page, click on login link available.

- Enter the required login details and click on submit.

- Once done, click on Constable result.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.