SSC Constable GD Result 2022 to be released soon at ssc.nic.in, know how to check scores

Staff Selection Commission to release the result of SSC Constable GD 2022 soon. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the SSC Constable GD 2022 exam can check their scores on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in after.

The SSC Constable GD 2022 computer-based exam was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key was available from February 18 to February 25, 2023. The result is expected to be released soon. However, the date has not been announced by SSC yet.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your SSC Constable GD result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for further need.

The selection process is based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.