SSC Constable GD 2025 Final Result Out; get direct link to check here

Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations and interview rounds can now check their SSC GD 2025 final scores at ssc.gov.in.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

SSC GD Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for SSC GD 2025. Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations and interview rounds can now check their SSC GD 2025 final scores at the official website -- ssc.gov.in.

Steps to download the SSC GD Constable Final Result PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the "Result" section on the homepage

Step 3: Find and click on the link for SSC GD Final Result 2025 titled "Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025- Declaration of Final Result“.

Step 4: The merit list PDF will open on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and search for your roll number.

Get SSC GD final result HERE (female candidates) and HERE (male candidates).

SSC GD Final Result 2025 (Withheld Candidates)- List 3 - direct link HERE

SSC GD Final Result 2025 (Debarred/Rejected/Cancelled Candidates)- List 4 - direct link HERE

