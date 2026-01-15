SSC Constable GD 2025 Final Result Out; get direct link to check here
Who is Henil Patel? India U19 pacer who claimed five-wicket haul vs USA on World Cup debut
KL Rahul joins Adam Gilchrist in rare feat, leaves AB de Villiers behind
U-19 World Cup, IND vs USA: Abhigyan Kundu, Henil Patel star as India beat USA by 6 wickets in opener
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan
Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover
Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation
Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details
Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral
EDUCATION
Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations and interview rounds can now check their SSC GD 2025 final scores at ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for SSC GD 2025. Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations and interview rounds can now check their SSC GD 2025 final scores at the official website -- ssc.gov.in.
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the "Result" section on the homepage
Step 3: Find and click on the link for SSC GD Final Result 2025 titled "Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025- Declaration of Final Result“.
Step 4: The merit list PDF will open on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and search for your roll number.
Get SSC GD final result HERE (female candidates) and HERE (male candidates).
SSC GD Final Result 2025 (Withheld Candidates)- List 3 - direct link HERE
SSC GD Final Result 2025 (Debarred/Rejected/Cancelled Candidates)- List 4 - direct link HERE