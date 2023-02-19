SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key released, get direct link here

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for SSC Constable GD Exam 2022 on February 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Exam 2022 can download the SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2022 through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidate can also raise objections against the answer key till February 25, 2023. The payment to raise objections against the answer key is Rs 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged.

" Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 18.02.2023 (05:00 PM) to 25.02.2023 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 25.02.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances," official notice reads.

SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key: direct link

SSC Constable GD recruitment exam was held in January. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.