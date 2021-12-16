SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in - Direct link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2020 on Wednesday (December 15). Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 can check the result. The result is available on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC exam was conducted on March 15, 2021, in Computer Based mode. A total of 67740 candidates were shortlisted to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification. PE&MT and Document Verification were conducted by Delhi Police. A total of 5,690 candidates have been cleared for the examination out of 67,740 candidates.

SSC Constable Final Result 2020 (Delhi Police): Steps to check

Step 1. Go to the official site of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Log in with the required credentials.

Step 3. Click on the result link

Step 4. Check the result, personal information and download it.

Step 5. Take a printout and keep it for further use.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the finally selected in the aforesaid recruitment will be conducted by Delhi Police. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in for further information in this regard.

Direct link: ssc.nic.in