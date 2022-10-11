SSC Constable Driver Recruitment Exam 2022 admit card out: How to download, important dates and other details here

SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 | Photo: File

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 on October 11. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can download the admit card from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC Constable Driver recruitment examination 2022 will be held on October 21 across the country at various exam centres. The SSC Constable Driver recruitment examination 2022 computer-based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. The registration process began on July 8 and ended on July 29. This recruitment drive will fill up 1411 posts in the organisation.

Read: IIM CAT admit card release to NEET PG seat allotment result: All important academic events to take place in October

SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of regional SSC

Click on SSC Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.