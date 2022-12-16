Search icon
SSC CHSLE Tier- II result 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in: See how to check here

SSC CHSLE 2021 Tier- II result has been declared at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) 2021 result has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL 2021 can now check the SSC CHSLE 2021 Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. To check the marks, candidates will have to log in with their registered ID and password.

“The DEST/Typing Test of the qualified candidates will be held on 06.01.2023 and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course”, reads the official notification.

As many as 54,341 candidates were shortlisted for the Tier-II examination of CHSLE 2021. SSC CHSLE 2021 Tier 1 examination was announced on August 4.  The notification further added, "Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 23.12.2022. This facility will be available for a period from 23.12.2022 to 05.01.2023."

SSC CHSL Tier II results 2022: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Result tab
  • Next, click on the result link
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the printout for future reference.
