SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, get DIRECT link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC CHSL Tier-II 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Tier II exam can check the result through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The SSC Tier-II examination was conducted on January 9, 2022.

As per the official notice, the result for SSC CHSL Tier-I was declared on October 27, 2021, which was later revised and declared on January 3, 2022. A total of 45480 candidates had qualified for Tier II exam which was held on January 9, 2022.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: How to check

Go to the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on result section link

Click on SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 link available.

A PDF file will appear, check your result.

Download and take a print out for further need.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2022: Direct link