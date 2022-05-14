Search icon
SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, get DIRECT link here

SSC CHSL Tier-II Result 2020: A total of 45480 candidates had qualified for Tier-II exam which was held on January 9, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC CHSL Tier-II 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Tier II exam can check the result through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The SSC Tier-II examination was conducted on January 9, 2022. 

As per the official notice, the result for SSC CHSL Tier-I was declared on October 27, 2021, which was later revised and declared on January 3, 2022. A total of 45480 candidates had qualified for Tier II exam which was held on January 9, 2022.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: How to check

  • Go to the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on result section link
  • Click on SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 link available.
  • A PDF file will appear, check your result.
  • Download and take a print out for further need.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2022: Direct link

  • SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2020 – Shortlisted candidates for Typing Test (Direct Link)
  • SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2020 – Shortlisted candidates for DEST (Direct Link)

 

 

 

