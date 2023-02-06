Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule

SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 schedule has been declared at ssc.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 Recruitment Exam 2022 dates out | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for CHSL Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. Concerned candidates can check the exam schedule from the official website at ssc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be conducted between March 9 to March 21. 

The SSC CHSL tier 1 examination is begin conducted to fill as many as 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 7. SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022.

The SSC CHSL 2022 registrations began on December 6 and the last date to apply for the SSC jobs was January 4. The SSC CHSL admit card is likely to be released a few days before the exam begins. 

Read: Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 SI posts, check important details here

SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 Recruitment Exam 2022: How to check the schedule

  • Visit the official website of SSC-- ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Schedule of Examination'
  • A PDF of the official notice will open on you window
  • Check the exam dates. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.