SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule

SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 Recruitment Exam 2022 dates out | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for CHSL Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. Concerned candidates can check the exam schedule from the official website at ssc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be conducted between March 9 to March 21.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 examination is begin conducted to fill as many as 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 7. SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022.

The SSC CHSL 2022 registrations began on December 6 and the last date to apply for the SSC jobs was January 4. The SSC CHSL admit card is likely to be released a few days before the exam begins.

Read: Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 SI posts, check important details here

SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 Recruitment Exam 2022: How to check the schedule