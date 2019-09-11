SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam: Results to be declared on September 12, check @ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for Combined Higher Secondary Level(CHSL) Tier-1 exams on September 12. Candidates can check the result on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The notice issued by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) stated that the result will be declared on September 12 after '7 PM positively'.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier-I was conducted for from July 1 to 11, 2019 and around 13.17 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The Staff Selection Commission was supposed to declare the result on September 11 but it delayed the announcement of the result.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link which says 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 exams'

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, enter the necessary details.

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates who qualified for the SSC Tier 1 exam can appear for the SSC CHSL exam which will be conducted on September 29, 2019.