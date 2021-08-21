SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam: Answer Key 2020-2021 released, raise objection till THIS date at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative Answer Keys on August 20 along with response Sheets of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2020 (Tier-I). Candidates can go through the official website to check the answer key and response sheet. Candidates can raise objections against SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer keys till August 25.

The SSC computer-based CHSL Tier 1 exam was conducted at different centres all over the country on April 12, 13, 15,16, and 19, 2021 and August 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2021.

“Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 20.08.2021 (6:00 PM) to 25.08.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances” reads the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 1Tentative Answer Key 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open up

Step 4: Click on the link and enter your details

Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key