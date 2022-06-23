SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

Candidates who have appeared for CHSL (10+2) Exam (Tier-I), 2021 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-I), 2021 answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 till June 27, 2022. Payment of Rs 100/- per question/answer will be charged for raising the objection against the answer key. Representations received after 8 on June 27, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Commission from May 24 to June 10, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.06.2022 (08.00 PM) to 27.06.2022 (08.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 08.00 PM on 27.06.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the official notification reads.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 link.

A new PDF file will appear, then click on the answer key link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for further need.

