SSC CHS Recruitment 2022 exam notice postponed: Important dates, exam pattern, eligibility criteria and other details

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 examination notification release date has been postponed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The release date of the examination notice for SSC CHSL 2022 has been postponed till December 6. It was earlier scheduled to release on November 5. Interested candidates can check the notification regarding Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) recruitment exam from the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL 2022 official notice stated, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022."

The SSC CHSL examination notification 2022 will carry all important details like the exam schedule and application process. 

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

The SSC CHSL examination is conducted in three phases or tiers every year. The 2022-23 exam will also follow the same pattern. The first Tier comprises a computer-based examination, while Tier II is a descriptive paper. The third and final phase of the recruitment test is skillset/typing.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Important details 

  1. Candidates must have cleared class 12 or any other equivalent exam to be eligible for the SSC CHSL test. 
  2. Applicants must fall under the age group of 18 to 27. There is a provision for age relaxation for reserved category students. 
  3. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. 
  4. Candidates belonging from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Ex-servicemen (ESM), and women are eligible for reservation and can apply free of cost.

The SSC CHSL exam is a recruitment process that inducts people to fill up posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator.

