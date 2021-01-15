SSC CHSL result 2019-2020 for tier 1 to be released today, check ssc.nic.in for latest updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results of the Tier-1 exam of the CHSL recruitment 2019 today. Candidates can check the results on the official website-ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, SCC had issued a notification stating that the result of Tier-1 of CHSL recruitment exam 2019 will be released on 15 January 2021.

The CHSL recruitment 2019 Tier-1 exams were held from March 17 to March 19, 2020, 12 October to 16 October, October 19 to October 21, 2020, and 26 October in various cities across the country.

Steps to check the results for CHSL Recruitment Examination 2019 Tier-1 exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ssc.nic.

Step 2. Click on 'Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) - Result'

Step 3. Fill in the necessary details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference.

Applications were invited for 4893 vacancies by the Staff Selection Commission, out of which 1269 posts were for Lower Division Clerk / Junior Secretarial Assistant / Junior Passport Assistant, 3598 of Postal / Shorting Assistant, and 26 posts of Data Entry Operator.

Out of the total number of posts, 2354 posts are unreserved. 630 posts are reserved for Schedule Caste category. For ST, OBC, and EWS, the number of posts reserved are 386, 1014, and 509.

The vacancies belong to 26 ministries and departments.

The exams were computer-based and were held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing was maintained while conducting these examinations as requested by the government of India.