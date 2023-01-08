Search icon
SSC CHSL 2022: Application form correction will open tomorrow, details here

SSC CHSL 2022 application form correction window will open tomorrow at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

SSC CHSL 2022: Application form correction will open tomorrow, details here
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the application Window for making corrections on the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 application form tomorrow (January 9). Candidates must note that the last date to make corrections on their application form, if any, is January 10. 

Candidates can make corrections at the SSC CHSL 2022 application form through the official website-- ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 4500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: How to make changes in the application

  • Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • Key in your registration number and password
  • Make changes to the application
  • Pay the application correction fee
  • Submit and take printouts for future reference.

Candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs 200 for making corrections and resubmitting modified/corrected applications for the first time, and Rs 500 for making corrections and resubmitting modified/corrected applications for the second time.

