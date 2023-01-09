SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: Application correction process begins today at ssc.nic.in

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to open the Window for Application Form Correction for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 today (January 9). The last date to make corrections to the application form is January 10.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can make corrections through the official website-- ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill over 4500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: Steps to make changes in the application

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Enter your registration number and password

Make corrections to the application

Pay the application correction fee

Submit and take printouts for future reference.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 application fees for making corrections and resubmitting modified/corrected applications for the first time, and Rs 500 for making corrections and resubmitting modified/corrected applications for the second time.