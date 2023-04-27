SSC CHSL, MTS, other exam dates out: See how and were to check

SSC Recruitment exam date out | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the exam schedule for various exams on Thursday (April 27). Candidates who are willing to appear for the various government job recruitment exams conducted by SSC can check the schedule now from the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examinatiom2023 will be held between August 2 to August 22, 2023. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be conducted between September 1 to September 29, 2023.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to download

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Schedule of Examinations.”

A pdf document will appear on the screen.

Download the exam calendar and take a printout of it for future reference.

All those candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to go through the detailed schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.