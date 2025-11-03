SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here

SSC CHSL exam city slip will inform candidates about the allotted SSC CHSL exam city, date, and shift timings.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the exam city intimation slips for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL Exam Tier 1 exam will be able to check exam details by logging into the official website at ssc.gov.in. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the allotted SSC CHSL exam city, date, and shift timings.

Registered candidates need to enter their login credentials to download the allotment slip. The details required are the SSC registration number and password.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2025 Exam City, Date and Shift Timings

Step 1: Visit the exam website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the login tab

Step 3: Enter the login details (registration number and password)

Step 4: Click on the city- live link

Step 5: Exam details- city, date and slot will be displayed

Step 6: Download the city slip and save the file

SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card

Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the exam 3-4 days before the allotted exam date.