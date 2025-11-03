SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees
Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'
Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'
Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's firm's net profit soars 364% to Rs...; revenue rises 21%
Bihar Election 2025: First phase to seal fate of Lalu Yadav's sons, will siblings return to opposite camps?
New Zealand, West Indies announce squads ahead of T20I series: Check key players
The Fantastic Four OTT release date: When, where to watch Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-starrer Marvel film
Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on this date due to...; check time, other details here
EDUCATION
SSC CHSL exam city slip will inform candidates about the allotted SSC CHSL exam city, date, and shift timings.
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the exam city intimation slips for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL Exam Tier 1 exam will be able to check exam details by logging into the official website at ssc.gov.in. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the allotted SSC CHSL exam city, date, and shift timings.
Registered candidates need to enter their login credentials to download the allotment slip. The details required are the SSC registration number and password.
Step 1: Visit the exam website- ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the login tab
Step 3: Enter the login details (registration number and password)
Step 4: Click on the city- live link
Step 5: Exam details- city, date and slot will be displayed
Step 6: Download the city slip and save the file
Get a direct link for the SSC website HERE.
Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the exam 3-4 days before the allotted exam date.