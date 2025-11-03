FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees

Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'

Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's firm's net profit soars 364% to Rs...; revenue rises 21%

Bihar Election 2025: First phase to seal fate of Lalu Yadav's sons, will siblings return to opposite camps?

New Zealand, West Indies announce squads ahead of T20I series: Check key players

The Fantastic Four OTT release date: When, where to watch Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-starrer Marvel film

Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on this date due to...; check time, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in sal

Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'

Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here

SSC CHSL exam city slip will inform candidates about the allotted SSC CHSL exam city, date, and shift timings.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the exam city intimation slips for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL Exam Tier 1 exam will be able to check exam details by logging into the official website at ssc.gov.in. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the allotted SSC CHSL exam city, date, and shift timings.

SSC CHSL Exam City

Registered candidates need to enter their login credentials to download the allotment slip. The details required are the SSC registration number and password.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2025 Exam City, Date and Shift Timings

Step 1: Visit the exam website- ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the login tab
Step 3: Enter the login details (registration number and password)
Step 4: Click on the city- live link
Step 5: Exam details- city, date and slot will be displayed
Step 6: Download the city slip and save the file

Get a direct link for the SSC website HERE.

SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card

Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the exam 3-4 days before the allotted exam date.

READ | RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3050 posts; check eligibility, important dates, direct link to apply here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check, direct LINK here
SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 releasing soon at ssc.gov.in; know steps to check,
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in salaries, pensions for central govt employees
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor expected to increase by..., check hike in sal
Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God gave me my life but...'
Ahmedabad Horror: Air India's lone crash survivor shares grief, says, 'God...'
Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'
Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE