SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL Exam City Intimation: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 city details on its official website. Candidates who will be appearing for Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, can check the exam city details at ssc.gov.in. Candidates must log in with their registration ID and password to download the city slip.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Exam City Intimation

To check the exam city details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the login link and enter the login details.

3. Your exam city details will be displayed.

4. Check the exam city details and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get the direct link for the SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 HERE.

In a statement, SSC said, "Candidates who have exercised the option of ‘slot selection‘ has been allocated their examination city an date, as per their choice. However, due to functional difficulties shift has been changed. Accordingly, such candidates have been given the examination city as per their choice, but on a different day/ shift."

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025, Admit Card

SSC is scheduled to conduct the CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 on November 12, 2025. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit cards 2025 will be released three to four days before the examination date, the commission said.