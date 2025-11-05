FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH

'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025

Dev Deepawali 2025: 25+ divine wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Viral Video shows YouTuber recreating Tom Cruise's death-defying stunt from Mission Impossible, shows viewers how to..., WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's next India outing delayed; selectors unlikely to pick duo for upcoming series: Report

What’s on Virat Kohli’s no-regret cheat plate? Paneer khurchan, cassata ice cream and more

Groww IPO draws 57% subscription so far; check GMP, allotment, listing date here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened

After Sunita's shocking remarks against Govinda's priest, actor issues apology

When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025

Gurpurab 2025: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here

Candidates must log in with their registration ID and password to download the city slip.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SSC CHSL Exam City Intimation: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 city details on its official website. Candidates who will be appearing for Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, can check the exam city details at ssc.gov.in. Candidates must log in with their registration ID and password to download the city slip.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Exam City Intimation

To check the exam city details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the login link and enter the login details.

3. Your exam city details will be displayed.

4. Check the exam city details and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get the direct link for the SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 HERE.

In a statement, SSC said, "Candidates who have exercised the option of ‘slot selection‘ has been allocated their examination city an date, as per their choice. However, due to functional difficulties shift has been changed. Accordingly, such candidates have been given the examination city as per their choice, but on a different day/ shift."

READ | Railway RRB Group D Exam 2025 Postponed? Viral notice says exams to now be conducted on...

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025, Admit Card

SSC is scheduled to conduct the CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 on November 12, 2025. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit cards 2025 will be released three to four days before the examination date, the commission said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Sunita Ahuja's shocking remarks against Govinda's family...., actor issues public apology; here's what happened
After Sunita's shocking remarks against Govinda's priest, actor issues apology
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK, steps to check here
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, get direct LINK,
When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'; here's revisiting his Sikh roots on Gurpurab 2025
Gurpurab 2025: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly called himself 'half-sardar'
Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru streets, WATCH
Viral video: US man wins hearts after joining BBMP workers to clean Bengaluru st
'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025
'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE