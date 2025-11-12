SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check full schedule, other details
EDUCATION
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025, which is scheduled to begin today, i.e November 12. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted in three shifts daily across various examination centres nationwide.
Candidates who will be appearing for Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, can check the exam city details at ssc.gov.in. Candidates must log in with their registration ID and password to download the city slip. The admit cards for the CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2025 have been released.
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Shift Timings
SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is being held in three shifts: morning, afternoon and evening.
Shift 1: 9 to 10 AM
Shift 2: 11.45 AM to 12.45 PM
Shift 3: 2.30 to 3.30 PM
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: Documents to be carried
Those candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam need to carry documents, including the admit card.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 exam guidelines