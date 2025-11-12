SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025, which is scheduled to begin today, i.e November 12. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted in three shifts daily across various examination centres nationwide. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025, which is scheduled to begin today, i.e November 12. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted in three shifts daily across various examination centres nationwide. 

Candidates who will be appearing for Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, can check the exam city details at ssc.gov.in. Candidates must log in with their registration ID and password to download the city slip. The admit cards for the CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2025 have been released. 

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Shift Timings 

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is being held in three shifts: morning, afternoon and evening. 

Shift 1: 9 to 10 AM

Shift 2: 11.45 AM to 12.45 PM

Shift 3: 2.30 to 3.30 PM 

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: Documents to be carried 

Those candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam need to carry documents, including the admit card.

  • Printed copy of the admit card 
  • Recent passport-sized photographs
  • Original Valid Photo ID Proof: Aadhaar Card or e-Aadhaar printout, Voter's ID Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card or Passport

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 exam guidelines 

  1. The candidates appearing for the exam are advised to report to their respective centres well in advance, as entry gates will close 30 minutes before the exam begins.
  2. The candidates are required to carry all required documents and thoroughly verify the details mentioned in their admission certificate, including their name, roll number, ticket number, exam date, time, and venue. In case of any discrepancies or errors in personal information, it is essential to promptly contact the respective regional office to have the corrections made.
  3. The seating arrangement at the examination centre will be organised according to the ticket number provided. The candidates are required to arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam starts, as latecomers won’t be allowed in. And no one can leave until the exam ends.
  4. Candidates need to sign and provide their left thumb impression in the designated space on the admit card. 
  5.  Items like books, notes, mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited in the hall. 
  6. Any candidate caught cheating or helping others will be disqualified.
  7. A black ink or black ball-point pen has to be used to fill out Part A and Part B of Side 1, as well as Side 2 of the answer sheet. Both the answer sheet and question paper will be provided in the exam hall. After the test, submit the answer sheet to the invigilator before leaving. 
  8. All rough work is only allowed on the test booklet or question paper. Rough work on the answer sheet is strictly prohibited.
  9. Anyone caught trying to take it out will be disqualified and face further action.
