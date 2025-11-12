SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025, which is scheduled to begin today, i.e November 12. The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted in three shifts daily across various examination centres nationwide.

Candidates who will be appearing for Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, can check the exam city details at ssc.gov.in. Candidates must log in with their registration ID and password to download the city slip. The admit cards for the CHSL Tier 1 Examination 2025 have been released.



SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Shift Timings

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is being held in three shifts: morning, afternoon and evening.

Shift 1: 9 to 10 AM

Shift 2: 11.45 AM to 12.45 PM

Shift 3: 2.30 to 3.30 PM

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: Documents to be carried

Those candidates appearing for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam need to carry documents, including the admit card.

Printed copy of the admit card

Recent passport-sized photographs

Original Valid Photo ID Proof: Aadhaar Card or e-Aadhaar printout, Voter's ID Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card or Passport

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 exam guidelines