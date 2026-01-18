FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

The SSC has released the CHSL Result 2025-26, shortlisting candidates for next stages like skill tests and document verification. Results are available on the official SSC website. Candidates should check category-wise cut-offs to confirm eligibility for further selection processes.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025-26. This announcement marks an important milestone for candidates who appeared for the exam, as it determines which individuals will be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. The CHSL exam is held for positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can access their result status by visiting the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) and logging in with their credentials.

How the SSC CHSL Result is Released

The results for SSC CHSL 2025-26 have been published in the form of a PDF merit list, which contains the roll numbers of all candidates who have successfully qualified for the next stage. Along with the result, the commission has also shared category-wise cut-off marks, which are vital for understanding eligibility. Candidates who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off are included in the merit list for the subsequent rounds.

Understanding SSC CHSL Cut-Off Marks

The cut-off marks for SSC CHSL vary by category, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. Several factors, including the number of available vacancies, the difficulty level of the examination, and the overall performance of the candidates, influence these marks. Candidates need to review the cut-off marks specific to their category to determine their eligibility for the next round of the selection process.

Next Steps After SSC CHSL Result 2025-26

Candidates who are selected in the SSC CHSL result will now be eligible to move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. This could include additional assessments such as a skill test or document verification, depending on the post they applied for. The SSC will provide a detailed schedule and specific instructions regarding these subsequent stages on its official portal.

Important Instructions for Shortlisted Candidates

Candidates who have been shortlisted are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the SSC website. It is important to keep an eye on notifications related to admit cards, skill test dates, and document verification procedures. Candidates should also ensure that all their original documents and certificates are ready for verification. Any discrepancies in the documents may lead to disqualification in later stages of the selection process.

The Significance of SSC CHSL Result 2025-26

The release of the SSC CHSL Result 2025-26 is a crucial step in the recruitment process for various central government clerical roles. Successful candidates who make it through this stage will be one step closer to their final appointment. However, candidates should continue to rely solely on official SSC notifications for the most accurate and up-to-date information throughout the remainder of the recruitment process.

