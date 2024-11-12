SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 18, 2024, in two sessions.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) examination on Tuesday. Once released, the SSC CHSL 2024 hall tickets will be available at the official website -- ssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination, 2024 (Tier-II) on November 18, 2024, in two sessions.

Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the admit cards. Get a direct link HERE. The official notification reads: "The 'Admission Certificate' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on November 12, 2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission in a similar manner."

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 2024 Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2. Find the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2024 Admit Card link

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Check your admit card and download it

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for future use

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam aims to fill approximately 3,712 Group C positions, including Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator roles, in various ministries and departments.