SSC CHSL Exam 2021 postponed with effect from April 20 - Latest updates for candidates

SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam with effect from April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts. The decision was taken in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The new dates for the SSC CHSL exam would be announced soon on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

SSC issued an official notification on Monday regarding the postponement of exam. "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course," the notice read.

The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to April 27 at various centres across the country.