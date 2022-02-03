SSC CHSL Exam 2021: Apply for Combined Higher Secondary Level exam at ssc.nic.in – Check eligibility, important dates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

The last date to apply is March 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Details

Post: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Pay Scale: 19,900 – 63,200/- Level-2

Post: Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level-4

Post: Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level-4

Post: Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade ‘A’

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level-4

SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be passed the Class 10+2 (Intermediate) exam from a recognised board in India.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 Years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For General/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

How to Apply: Applications must be submitted in only online mode at the website of SSC headquarter i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Starting date for of online application submission: February 01, 2022

Last date for of online application submission: 07 March 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee (Online): March 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: March 10, 2022

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): May 2022

Tier-II (Descriptive) Exam Date: To be notified later

SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II.

SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC