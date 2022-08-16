SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in: See how to check here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2022 | Photo: File

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the SSC CHSL Tier I final answer key 2021 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2022 for the same was announced on August 4. The commission also released a question paper along with the answer key on August 16.

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

