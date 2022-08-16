Search icon
SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in: See how to check here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2022 has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2022 | Photo: File

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the SSC CHSL Tier I final answer key 2021 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2022 for the same was announced on August 4. The commission also released a question paper along with the answer key on August 16. 

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in
  • Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the answer key and download it
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

