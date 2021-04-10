SSC CHSL admit card released on sscsr.gov.in, here's how to download

The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL admit card 2020 for the Tier-1 exam. The admit card has been released for all regions and candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit cards by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in and its regional websites.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level examination for Tier I will be conducted from April 12 to April 27, 2021, across the country. The Tier I examination will have objective-type questions. The questions will be asked from the English language, besides general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The paper will be set in both English and Hindi.

Candidates who will qualify for the Tier I examination will be called to appear for the Tier-II examination. The exam date and other details of Tier II will be announced after the Tier-I result is declared.

The commission had issued special instructions ahead of the exams. Candidates have been asked to carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the admission certificate.

If the original photo identity card does not have the Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original certificate as proof of their Date of Birth. In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the admission certificate and original photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to download Admit card

Go to the SSC regional websites concerned.

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020 link on the homepage.

Click on submit to proceed to the login page.

Enter the user credentials.

Check and download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020.

Posts

This is the first stage or the tier 1 exam for SSC CHSL posts.

The posts include - Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators.

Candidates who qualify for this exam will be shortlisted for the next stage exam.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4726 posts in the organization.