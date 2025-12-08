FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here

Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage, What was Pakistan sex grooming gang in UK?

Smriti Mandhana returns to nets 24 hours after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, netizens say 'most people would take...'

Metro Line 8 to connect Mumabai's Chhatrapati Shivaji, Navi Mumbai Airports with 11 stations, run through these major stations, check details

Who is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-origin nurse convicted for chilling murder of Australian woman in 2018

Not Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Raftaar; first Indian rapper set to perform at London's iconic venue The O2 is...

MEA asks China to assure Indian travellers won’t be targeted, advises nationals to exercise...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps t

Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage, What was Pakistan sex grooming gang in UK?

Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…

Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1: Candidates must note that objections can be submitted only online from 8 December 2025 (06:00 pm) to 11 December 2025 (06:00 pm) with a fee of Rs 50 per question.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 on its official website -- ssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination can download it from the official website. The commission has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies within the stipulated timeline. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 was held from November 12 to November 30, 2025.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  2. Go to the CHSL section.
  3. Click on the link that says 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025'.
  4. Login using your registered credentials, including your application number and password/date of birth.
  5. Access the answer key and response sheet displayed on the screen.
  6. Download the PDF and calculate your tentative score.

Get a direct link to check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 HERE.

Candidates must note that objections can be submitted only online from 8 December 2025 (06:00 PM) to 11 December 2025 (06:00 PM) with a fee of Rs 50 per question, and no challenges will be accepted after the deadline or through any other mode. Through the SSC CHSL examination, candidates will be selected for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

READ | UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories
Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued
Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps t
Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage, What was Pakistan sex grooming gang in UK?
Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement