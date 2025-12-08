SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1: Candidates must note that objections can be submitted only online from 8 December 2025 (06:00 pm) to 11 December 2025 (06:00 pm) with a fee of Rs 50 per question.

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 on its official website -- ssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination can download it from the official website. The commission has also activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies within the stipulated timeline. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 was held from November 12 to November 30, 2025.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in Go to the CHSL section. Click on the link that says 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025'. Login using your registered credentials, including your application number and password/date of birth. Access the answer key and response sheet displayed on the screen. Download the PDF and calculate your tentative score.

Get a direct link to check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2025 HERE.

Candidates must note that objections can be submitted only online from 8 December 2025 (06:00 PM) to 11 December 2025 (06:00 PM) with a fee of Rs 50 per question, and no challenges will be accepted after the deadline or through any other mode. Through the SSC CHSL examination, candidates will be selected for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).