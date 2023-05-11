Search icon
SSC CHSL 2023 Registrations: Know how to apply at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule

SSC CHSL 2023 Registrations: Interested candidates can apply for SSC CHSL 2023 through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

File photo

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam soon for Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The registration process for SSC CHSL registration process on May 9, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for SSC CHSL 2023 through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The last date and time for the generation of offline Challan is June 11, 2023. There are approximately 1600 vacancies. However, the firm number of vacancies will be determined in due course. One can check the important dates, schedule, and other details here.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 Schedule Here

  • Dates for submission of online applications 09-05-2023 to 08-06-2023
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications 08-06-2023 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment is 10-06-2023 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for the generation of offline Challan is 11-06-2023 (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) is 12-06-2023
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges.: 14-06-2023 to 15-06-2023 (23:00)
  • Schedule of Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) August 2023
  • Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) To be notified later

Pay Scale: 

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).
Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300).
1.3 Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

