SSC CHSL 2023 Answer Key expected soon at ssc.nic.in, know how to download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release thr result of SSC CHSL 2023 exam soon. But before that, the SSC will release the SSC CHSL answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Once released, SSC CHSL 2023 result and ansewr key will be available at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier I exam was conducted from March 9 to 21 at exam centres across the country.

The candidates who will qualify SSC CHSL 2023 Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II exam. The exam schedule of Tier II examination is yet to be notified soon and is expected after the declaration of result.

SSC CHSL 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL answer key link

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the login link.

Enter your required details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted to fill a total of 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 7. SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022.

The SSC CHSL 2022 registrations began on December 6 and the last date to apply for the SSC jobs was January 4. The SSC CHSL admit card is likely to be released a few days before the exam begins.