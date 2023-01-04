Search icon
SSC CHSL 2022 Registration ends today: Apply at ssc.nic.in till 11 pm, important details on recruitment exam here

SSC CHSL 2022 registration process will end today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CHSL 2022 registration process will end today (January 4). Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 from the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2022 application window will remain open till 11 pm today. Although the application window will close today, candidates will be able to submit their application fees till January 5. 

SSC will open the window to make corrections on the SSC CHSL Recruitment Exam 2022 application form between January 9 to January 10, till 11 pm. 

The SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 is being conducted to fill up to 4,500 vacancies in various ministries, departments, and government offices. Candidates who qualify for the SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 drive will be hired for the various posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2022 Registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of the SSC-- ssc.nic.in
  • Select ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022’ and click on ’Apply’
  • Register yourself by filling in basic details and then login using our credentials
  • Fill the application form and provide the necessary details and documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Save the application for future reference.

According to the earlier notification, SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 is scheduled be held from February- March 2023 and the schedule for SSLC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2023 will be notified later by the commission. 

