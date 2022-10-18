Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result declared at ssc.nic.in: Check all important details here

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result has been declared at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result declared at ssc.nic.in: Check all important details here
SSC CHSL 2020 Skill test result declared | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2020, today (October 18)at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. A total of 247 candidates for DEST (List-I) and 11297 candidates for Typing Test (List-II) have been shortlisted provisionally to appear in the Document Verification of SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment.

The Commission declared the result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on May 13.  As per the data shared by the Commission, a total of 28,133 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in DEST/Typing Test. 

Read: HPAS Preliminary Exam 2021 provisional answer key released: Here's how and where to check

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Result” section
  • Click on the CHSL section. Now, Click on the link that reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 – List of Candidates short-listed for Document Verification for the Post of DEO (In Roll Number Order) – List-I.” or ” Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 – List of Candidates short-listed for Document Verification for the Post of LDC/JSA/JPA, PA/SA (In Roll Number Order) – List-II”
  • A new PDF Document will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.