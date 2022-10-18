SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result declared at ssc.nic.in: Check all important details here

SSC CHSL 2020 Skill test result declared | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2020, today (October 18)at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. A total of 247 candidates for DEST (List-I) and 11297 candidates for Typing Test (List-II) have been shortlisted provisionally to appear in the Document Verification of SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment.

The Commission declared the result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on May 13. As per the data shared by the Commission, a total of 28,133 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in DEST/Typing Test.

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result: How to check