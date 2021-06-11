SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test: Typing test result declared, check direct link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2018 for Typing Test. Candidates who have appeared in the Skill Test i.e. Typing Test / Data Entry Speed ​​Test (DEST) can check their result by visiting the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates.

The lists are purely provisional and subject to the recommended candidates fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the respective posts in the Notice of Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures, handwritings, etc., on the application forms, admission certificates, etc.

Details of the error percentage of the candidates in the skill test will be uploaded on the Commission website on June 15, 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. This facility will be available from June 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

SSC CHSL Typing Test Result 2018: DIRECT LINK