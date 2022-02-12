SSC CGL Tier-II 2020: Answer key released at ssc.nic.in - Know how to raise objection

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) tentative answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-II) 2020 has been released along with response sheets. Candidates can visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in and check the answer keys.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exams were conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. Candidates are informed that the objection window has now been opened and they can raise objections, if any by 6 pm on February 15, 2022.

The official notice reads, “The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password. Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.02.2022 (6.00 PM) to 15.02.2022 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 15.02.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020: Steps to check

- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

- On the Homepage, click on 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2020' link.

- Enter the required details -- Roll Number and Password.

- Check your answers and raise objections, if any.

Official Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC