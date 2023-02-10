Search icon
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to download scorecard

Candidates can check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC CGL Tier I exam 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Tier I exam was held from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer-based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Exam, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II exam.

"Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), and all posts other than AAOs & JSO (List-3)," the official notice reads.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 1 

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 2

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 3

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on result section on the official website.
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.
  • PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC Recrult notice

The SSC CGL Tier II exam will be held from March 2 to March 7, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

